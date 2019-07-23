July 23 (UPI) -- The comedy special Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready is slated to debut on Netflix on Aug. 13.

Haddish will host the program, which consists of six, 30-minute stand-up specials.

Haddish posted a brief video on Instagram introducing the show's hilarious stars -- Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe and Marlo Williams.

"I am super excited about They Ready. Make sure you check it out," she wrote in a message accompanying the clip.

Comedy legend Wanda Sykes is a producer on the project.

Haddish is known for her roles in the films Keanu, Girls Trip and The Oath, as well as The Carmichael Show and The Last O.G.