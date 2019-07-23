July 23 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise has released a new trailer for its upcoming sixth season.

The ABC reality series shared a preview Monday featuring Blake Horstmann, Demi Burnett, John Paul Jones and other Bachelor and Bachelorette alums.

Horstmann, the runner-up in Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, is seen kissing Hannah Godwin, as shown in a previous teaser. Horstmann is also linked to Kristina Schulman, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Tayshia Adams.

"Blake's in a love decagon," Katie Morton says.

Burnett, a contestant in Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, is seen kissing an unidentified woman in the franchise's first same-sex relationship. Burnett addressed the scene in a tweet Monday.

"Spoiler alert: I'm a queer queen #BachelorInParadise," she wrote.

Season 6 will also feature Annaliese Puccini, Bibiana Julian, Cameron Ayala, Chris Bukowski, Christian Estrada, Clay Harbor, Connor Saeli, Derek Peth, Dylan Barbour, Adrianne Averbukh, Jordan Kimball, Kevin Fortenberry, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Onyeka Ehie, Sydney Lutuaco, Whitney Fransway and Wills Reid. The season premieres Aug. 5.

Bachelor alum Ben Higgins will also host The Bachelor Live On Stage, a new live show featuring former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants. The show will introduce former Bachelors to local women in the audience.