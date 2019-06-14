June 14 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise will return for a sixth season in August.

Host Chris Harrison shared a premiere date, Aug. 5, and a poster for the new season Friday on Twitter.

The poster shows a man and woman holding hands while standing on a rock formation shaped like a heart. A tropical location can be seen in the background.

"Life is a beach... and that's a great thing! #BachelorinParadise is back Aug 5th!" Harrison captioned the post.

ABC, which airs Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, said in a press release Friday it will announce part of the Season 6 cast during Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

More Season 6 stars will be announced Monday evening during the series premiere of Grand Hotel.

Bachelor in Paradise follows former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants as they continue their search for love in a tropical setting. Blake Horstmann, Cam Ayala, Chris Bukowski, Hannah Godwin, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Nicole Lopez-Alvar are among the stars rumored for Season 6.