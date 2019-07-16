'Bachelor in Paradise' teases love triangle in Season 6 trailer

July 16 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise is giving fans a glimpse of its dramatic sixth season.

The ABC reality series released a trailer Monday featuring Blake Horstmann, Tayshia Adams, Hannah Godwin, Annaliese Puccini, John Paul Jones, Demi Burnett and other former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants.

The preview teases a love triangle between Horstmann, Adams and Godwin. Horstmann is seen kissing Adams and later cozying up to Godwin.

"Is he sleeping with Tayshia, is he sleeping with Hannah?" Burnett asks her co-stars in the clip.

"He's just got himself into a bit of a sticky situation. We've all been there before," Unglert says, referencing his love triangle with Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard in Season 4.

Horstman appeared in Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, while Godwin and Adams placed second and third in Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

In addition, Jones is seen confronting Derek Peth, who ended his engagement to Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 co-star Taylor Nolan in 2018.

"You take advantage of women," Jones tells Peth in the clip.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 premieres Aug. 5.