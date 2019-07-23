Actress Maureen McCormick attends the 24th annual Race To Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The six surviving stars of the classic, blended-family sitcom The Brady Bunch are to appear on several Discovery network programs this summer.

Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen will be seen on upcoming episodes of Fast N' Loud, Chopped, Worst Cooks in America, The Kitchen and The Pioneer Woman, which air on Food Network and Discovery Channel, The Wrap reported.

The Brady takeover coincides with the broadcast of sister station HGTV's home makeover series, A Very Brady Renovation, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The docu-series will see the actors join forces with HGTV personalities to make the inside of a house used for exteriors on The Brady Bunch look like the faux interior that was created in a sound studio for filming.

The Brady Bunch initially aired 1969-74 and remains popular in sitcom. The original show was also followed by several TV movies, reunion specials and spin-offs.

The series co-starred Florence Henderson, Robert Reed and Ann B. Davis, who have all died in recent years.