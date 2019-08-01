Tyler Perry has written, directed and produced a new series, "SISTAS," which will premiere on BET this fall. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- BET said Thursday that "SISTAS," a dramatic comedy about single black women from Tyler Perry Studios, will premiere on its network this fall.

The series follow single black females with varying professions and personalities navigating single life.

They "bond over their one common thread: why am I single?" a BET statement said. "The one-hour drama takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions and hilarious moments that the the epitome of #squadgoals."

Perry wrote, directed and produced the new series. Michelle Sneed is also executive producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

The series stars KJ Smith as Andi Barnes, a successful divorce lawyer focused on her career; Ebony Obsidian as Karen Mott, a street smart hair salon owner; Mignon Von as Daniella "Danni" King, a free-spirited customer service worker; and Novi Brown, as Sabrina Hollins, a cautious bank teller.

It is the second series under Perry's exclusive, multi-year content partnership deal with Viacom.