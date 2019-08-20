New Wanda Sykes/Mike Epps comedy 'The Upshaws' coming to Netflix

Mike Epps will star in and executive produce "The Upshaws" for Netflix. Here, he appears backstage during the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the new comedy series The Upshaws on Tuesday. Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps will star and executive produce. Sykes will also co-showrun with Regina Hicks.

"Mike and Wanda bring their distinct voices to this multi-camera comedy that centers on a working-class Africian American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it," reads the Netflix news release.

Dan Spilo, Page Hurwitz and Niles Kirchner are also executive producers. Hurwitz was an Emmy nominee for Syke's special Wanda Sykes: Not Normal.

Sykes was a regular on The New Adventures of Old Christine and has appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm and black-ish. She hosted the talk show The Wanda Sykes Show in 2009. She also produced and starred on Wanda At Large and Wanda Does It. She produced and wrote for the Roseanne revival but not the spinoff The Conners. She also produces Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready on Netflix.

Epps played the title character on ABC's adaptation of Uncle Buck and starred in Starz' drama Survivor's Remorse. His movies include the Friday sequels, How High, Jumping the Broom and The Honeymooners. He will next be seen in Dolemite Is My Name on Netflix.