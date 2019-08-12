Eddie Murphy becomes 1970s comedian 'Dolemite' in Netflix trailer

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix on Monday released a trailer for Dolemite Is My Name, starring Eddie Murphy as the actor behind the 1970s blaxploitation film character.

Murphy, who has rarely appeared on the screen in a decade, plays the actor behind the comedian, musician, actor and kung-fu star of the film about a pimp seeking vengeance after being wrongly jailed.

Rudy Ray Moore (1927-2008), the original filmmaker and star of the 1975 movie Dolemite, also did the soul and funk soundtrack. He became known as the "Godfather of Rap," with hip-hop artists using parts of his music.

Filming began last summer around Los Angeles.

Michael Beugg is the executive producer of the film with Davis Entertainment's John Davis, John Fox and Murphy as producers and director Craig Brewer (Hustle and Flow). Golden Globe-winning writers of the film are Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski (Ed Wood, The People vs. O.J. Simpson.)

Other stars include Wesley Snipes, known for Blade triology; Mike Epps (Next Friday, Hangover); Craig Robinson, (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Office); Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Office Christmas Party).

Murphy has also signed on to star in an upcoming sequel to Coming to America, titled Coming 2 America in his original role as Prince Akeem, the royal leader of the fictional African country, Zamunda.

He also appears in Season 11 of Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, streaming on Netflix.