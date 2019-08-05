Cast member Wendi McLendon-Covey attends the premiere of "What Men Want" in Los Angeles on January 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Season 7 premiere of the sitcom The Goldbergs will pay tribute to the 1983 comedy movie, National Lampoon's Vacation.

Vacation cast-mates Anthony Michael Hall and Christie Brinkley will guest star in the episode, which is set to air on Sept. 25. The film also co-starred Chevy Chase and John Candy.

"Beverly insists the family take a road trip to go on vacation to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., before Erica and Barry go off to college. But, like the film, things do not go as planned as they travel across the country," said a synopsis of The Goldbergs episode. "Meanwhile, Erica worries more and more about her relationship with Geoff when he teases 'we need to talk' and won't tell her anything until the family returns from their adventure."

The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Patton Oswalt, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, George Segal and Jeff Garlin.

The show, which is set in the 1980s, previously has honored other movies of the era, such as Spaceballs, Return of the Jedi, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Weird Science and A Nightmare on Elm Street.