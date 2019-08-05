"Arrow" actor Stephen Amell arrives at The CW Network's 2018 upfront in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"Supergirl" actress Melissa Benoist arrives at the 2017 CW Upfront in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Ruby Rose's "Batwoman" will be part of an epic, five-show crossover event in December and January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The CW said its DC crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths will connect five of its superhero shows in December and January.

The story will kick off with the Dec. 8 episode of Supergirl, then will continue on Batwoman Dec. 9 and The Flash Dec. 10. It will wrap up with the episodes of Arrow and DC Legends of Tomorrow Jan. 14.

The multi-show arc will also feature characters from Black Lightning.

"Plus, the legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy will be making a special guest appearance as Bruce Wayne from the future," a network press release said.

Conroy is known for bringing to life Bruce Wayne/Batman in the animated projects Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox and Batman: The Killing Joke.

This season will be the first for Ruby Rose's Batwoman and the eighth and last for Stephen Amell's Arrow.