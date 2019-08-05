Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy to star in ABC's live 'Little Mermaid'

Rapper Shaggy at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Actress and rapper Queen Latifah arrives at the 2018 amfAR Gala New York. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Auli'i Cravalho is set to play Ariel in ABC's live staging of "The Little Mermaid." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Moana voice star Auli'i Cravalho is set to play the titular heroine in ABC's live staging of The Little Mermaid.

The show is to air under the The Wonderful World of Disney Presents programming banner on Nov. 5.

Queen Latifah is to play the evil sea witch Ursula and Shaggy will lend his voice to Sebastian, the know-it-all crab.

Additional cast announcements will be made at a later date, ABC said in a press release Monday.

This project is separate from Disney's planned live-action, big-screen remake of the 1989 animated movie.

The theatrical film will star Halle Bailey as Ariel, the courageous mermaid who falls in love with a human.