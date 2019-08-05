Trending Stories

'Descendants 3:' Video of Sarah Jeffery singing 'Queen of Mean' goes viral
Famous birthdays for Aug. 5: Maureen McCormick, James Gunn
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz marry again in Italy
Blink-182 cancels Sunday concert in El Paso after massacre
'The 100' to end with Season 7

Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019

Latest News

Study: Opioid recovery requires more treatment than alcohol recovery
Scientists consider 'human-made volcano' to slow global warming
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie returning to 'American Idol'
USS Carter Hall travels to Brazil for UNITAS LX exercises
Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy to star in ABC's live 'Little Mermaid'
 
Back to Article
/