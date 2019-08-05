Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie returning to 'American Idol'

Singer Lionel Richie arrives at the Country Music Association Awards in 2018 in Nashville. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit in New York City on May 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Country music star Luke Bryan has signed on to judge a third season of "American Idol." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie have signed on to judge the next season of American Idol, ABC announced Monday.

Multimedia personality Bobby Bones also will return as in-house mentor when the TV talent show starts up again in the spring. The network did not say if host Ryan Seacrest would be back.

"We couldn't be more excited for Katy, Luke, Lionel and Bobby to continue in their roles as American Idol searches for the next great music star, with more live episodes and exciting, new creative elements coming this season," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.

The show ran for 15 seasons on Fox, then moved last year to ABC where it has aired two seasons.