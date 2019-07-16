July 16 (UPI) -- Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley is teasing the show's upcoming finale.

The 27-year-old actress shared details about the episode during an interview Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Woodley plays Jane Chapman on the HBO series, which will conclude its second season Sunday. The show co-stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep, and features Alexander Skarsgard as Perry Wright.

"[HBO] did say I can say this, which is kind of cool: At the beginning of the next episode -- it's a little bit of a cliffhanger -- but all of the women go to visit Perry's grave and his body is missing," Woodley said.

Host Jimmy Kimmel interpreted Woodley's "cliffhanger" remark as meaning a possible third season, leading the actress to say she misspoke.

"That's the beginning of the next episode, so you still have an hour to figure it out," she explained. "I used the wrong word. I'm not really a wordsmith."

Big Little Lies released a trailer for the Season 2 finale Sunday. The preview shows Perry's mother, Mary Louise Wright (Streep), take the witness stand in her custody trial with Celeste Wright (Kidman).

Big Little Lies is based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name. HBO president Casey Bloys previously told TV Line a third season of the show is unlikely.

"I love this group of people -- I would do anything with them," Bloys said. But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood ... I just think it's not realistic."