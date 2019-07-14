July 14 (UPI) -- Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman shared on Instagram an adorable photo of her cuddling her new pet.

"My first puppy... actually my first dog. Been waiting my whole life for this," the Oscar winner captioned the image of her smiling with her eyes closed and bowing her head as she holds up the fluffy critter in front of her.

The 52-year-old actress did not reveal the puppy's name.

UsMagazine.com said the dog appears to be a miniature red poodle.

Kidman is the wife of country music star Keith Urban and the mother of four children.