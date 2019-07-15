Chilli (L) and T-Boz canceled concerts at California State Fair and Stanislaus County Fair after Chilli was put on vocal rest. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- R&B duo TLC has canceled two shows due to Chilli losing her voice.

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins canceled their concert Sunday at the California State Fair in Sacramento, Calif., and their upcoming show Tuesday at the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock, Calif., after Chilli was put on vocal rest.

"It breaks my heart to tell our fans that we have to cancel our performance tonight at Sacramento because I lost my voice and my dr has me on strict voice rest," Chilli tweeted Sunday. "We want the fans at Sacramento to know we love them and thank them for their support."

"Yes it breaks my heart too... And #Sacramento We'll Come There Again... I'm sure at some point," T-Boz added on her own account. "We love you all and thank u for all your support... but we need her to heal."

Yes it breaks my heart too... And #Sacramento We'll Come There Again I'm sure at some point... We love you all and thank u for all your support...but we need her to heal pic.twitter.com/AQEjDAe9ce— Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) July 15, 2019

Eric "EQ" Young replaced TLC at the Sacramento State Fair on Sunday. Adrenna Alkhas, a rep for the Stanislaus County Fair, told CBS 13 that En Vogue will replace TLC at Tuesday's show.

"We are very disappointed TLC canceled, especially because the community was extremely excited for the show," Alkhas said. "We are still very excited to have En Vogue replacing them. We wish Chilli from TLC a fast recovery from losing her voice."

TLC came to fame in the 1990s with Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, who died at age 30 in April 2002. Chilli and T-Boz released TLC, their first studio album in 15 years, in June 2017.