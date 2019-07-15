Vivica A. Fox to return in 'Empire' Season 6

July 15 (UPI) -- Vivica A. Fox is returning to Empire in Season 6.

The 54-year-old actress confirmed during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live she will reprise Candace Mason in the sixth and final season of the Fox series.

"Yes, Candace, that bougie [expletive], will be back for the final season," she said.

Fox voiced her love for former co-star Jussie Smollett but said she hasn't spoken to the actor.

"Unfortunately no, I haven't spoke to Jussie. But he's still family and I love him," she said.

Fox Entertainment confirmed in May that Season 6 will be Empire's last. The season will consist of 20 episodes, with "no plans" for Smollett to return as Jamal Lyon.

"Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire," Empire co-creator Lee Daniels reiterated in June.

Smollett was accused in February of staging a hate crime assault on himself. Prosecutors ultimately dropped the case, although the case could be reopened in light of new body cam footage.

Fox debuted as Candace, Cookie Lyon's (Taraji P. Henson), sister, in Season 2 and has since appeared in Seasons 3, 4 and 5. Empire stars Henson, Terrence Howard, Bryshere Y. Gray and Trai Byers, and will premiere its final season Sept. 24.