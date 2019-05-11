ABC renews 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Fresh Off the Boat;' cancels 'Kids Are Alright'

"Station 19" actor Jason George attends the premiere of the documentary "Under the Gun" in Beverly Hills on May 3, 2016. File Photo by Michael Owen Baker/UPI | License Photo

Actress Viola Davis arrives for the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 12, 2018. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- ABC has announced it renewed Ellen Pompeo's medical drama Grey's Anatomy for Seasons 16 and 17.

Station 19, a Grey's spinoff about firefighters, will return for a third season and Viola Davis' mystery drama How to Get Away with Murder was picked up for a sixth season, a press release from the network said. Shonda Rhimes developed all three shows for ABC before signing an exclusive production deal with Netflix in 2017. But her production company's For the People, a legal drama, on ABC was canceled.

"I'm thrilled to continue at the helm of Grey's Anatomy, and I'm honored and energized by the opportunity to run Station 19, as well. To expand upon the world Stacy McKee created, and further merge it with the world of Grey's, is an exciting challenge," Krista Vernoff, executive producer and show-runner for Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, said in a statement Friday.

The family sitcom Fresh Off the Boat -- starring Randall Park and Constance Wu -- was also renewed for a sixth season.

The Hollywood Reporter said Speechless, The Kids Are Alright, Splitting Up Together and The Fix, Take Two are among the shows that will not return for ABC's 2019-20 lineup.