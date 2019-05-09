Season 6 of 'Power' will be its last on Starz; spinoff in the works

La La Anthony arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street on February 7, 2018 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rapper 50 Cent attends the Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 17, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Omari Hardwick is set to return for a sixth and final season of the Starz series, "Power." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The upcoming sixth season of Power will be the last for the show created by Courtney A. Kemp, Starz announced Thursday.

The 15-part finale will begin airing on the cable network on Aug. 25.

Returning cast members include Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Rotimi, La La Anthony, Jerry Ferrara, Shane Johnson, Michael Rainey Jr. and Larenz Tate. The show is set in New York and is about key players in the international drug trade.

Producer 50 Cent will make his directorial debut with the third episode this season.

The network and the show's creative team said a spinoff of is in the works.

"Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the Power story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin," Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming for Starz, said in a statement. "Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the Power universe."

Anthony Hemingway, who directed the first two episodes of the series, will helm the final episode.

"The last 5 seasons of Power have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the Power brand," 50 Cent said. "I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show."