Fox cancels 'Star,' 'Lethal Weapon,' 'Cool Kids'

Actor Damon Wayans speaks onstage during the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar attends the 5th biennial Stand Up To Cancer televised fundraising event at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on September 9, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress and singer Queen Latifah's music drama "Star" has been canceled after three seasons. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Fox has canceled its Lee Daniels-created and Queen Latifah-led music drama Star after three seasons.

Variety said the network also axed its retirement-community comedy The Cool Kids -- starring Vicky Lawrence and Martin Mull -- and supernatural series The Passage -- featuring Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Henry Ian Cusick -- after one season.

Deadline.com reported the network's buddy cop show Lethal Weapon won't return for another season either.

Inspired by the popular films from the 1980s and early '90s, the show starred Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans as a mismatched team of police detectives. Crawford was fired after two seasons and replaced by Seann William Scott in Season 3.

Wayans publicly said he didn't want to return for Season 4.

The Gifted -- a spinoff of the X-Men franchise -- recently was canceled by the network, but the sitcom Last Man Standing and Daniels' drama Empire have been renewed for Fox's 2019-20 season.