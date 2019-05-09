Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis to star in 'Christmas Carol' miniseries

Actress Charlotte Riley attends the world premiere of "Legend" in London on September 3, 2015. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Actor Andy Serkis attends the Nespresso British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party in London on February 9.

Actor Guy Pearce is to star in the new BBC/FX adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."

May 9 (UPI) -- Memento actor Guy Pearce is to play Ebenezer Scrooge and The Lord of the Rings icon Andy Serkis has been cast as the Ghost of Christmas Past in a new TV adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

The three-part re-imagining of Charles Dickens' holiday classic will air on the BBC in the United Kingdom and on FX in the United States.

The cast will also include Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley, Charlotte Riley as Lottie, Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit, Vinette Robinson as Mary Cratchit, Rutger Hauer as the Ghost of Christmas Future, Kayvan Novak as Ali Baba and Lenny Rush as Tim Cratchit.

"This production of A Christmas Carol will respectfully present what we believe to be a timely interpretation of a timeless story," writer-producer Steven Knight said in a statement Thursday.

The tale is about a wealthy man forced by numerous spirits to reexamine his life of greed and loneliness on Christmas Eve.