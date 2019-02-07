Gus Kenworthy, Joss Christensen and Nicholas Goepper (left to right) pose with their medals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics on February 13, 2014. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Emma Roberts attends the Critics' Choice Awards on January 11, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gus Kenworthy (L), pictured with Adam Rippon, will play Emma Roberts' boyfriend in "American Horror Story" Season 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- American Horror Story Season 9 will feature Gus Kenworthy.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy announced the 27-year-old freestyle skier's casting in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Murphy shared a photo of Kenworthy covering a laugh. He said Kenworthy will play the boyfriend of Emma Roberts' new character and referenced the athlete's silver medal from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the caption.

"That special moment when you realize you have an Olympic medal AND will be playing Emma Roberts' boyfriend on 'American Horror Story' Season 9," the producer wrote.

Kenworthy reacted to the news in a post on his own account.

"I guess the cat's out of the bag... I'm So [Expletive] Shook ILYSM @mrrpmurphy," he wrote.

American Horror Story airs on FX and completed its most recent season, Apocalypse, in November. The season was a crossover featuring characters from Season 1, Murder House, and Season 3, Coven.

Murphy has yet to announce the plot for Season 9, although he did say the characters of Coven will return again in another season.

"The witches will be back," he told Entertainment Tonight in December. "Not next season, but we have something really fun planned."