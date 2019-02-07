Lea Michele attends the GLAAD Media Awards on May 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Naya Rivera says there was never "any beef" between her and Lea Michele.

The 32-year-old actress denied rumors of a feud with Michele, her former Glee co-star, during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Rivera spoke out after a fan asked if she ever heard from Michele after liking the actress' post showing her engagement ring. Michele got engaged to Zandy Reich in April.

"I did not speak to her, but I mean, everyone sees Instagram, right?" Rivera responded.

Rivera said she didn't consider the like a "white flag" since she didn't think there was a conflict in the first place.

"I don't think there was, like, any beef," she said. "It's a good ring."

Rivera and Michele played Santana Lopez and Rachel Berry on Glee, which had a six-season run on Fox from 2009 to 2015. Rivera previously alluded to a feud in her 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry, according to E! News.

"One of the Glee writers once said that Lea and I were like two sides of the same battery and that about sums us up. We are both strong willed and competitive -- not just with each other but with everyone -- and that's not a good mixture," she wrote.

Rivera said her relationship with Michele mirrored the collapse of their characters' friendship.

"As the show progressed, though, that friendship started to break down, especially as Santana moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time. I think Rachel -- erm, I mean Lea -- didn't like sharing the spotlight," she suggested.