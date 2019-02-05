Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Rosanna Arquette has been cast in Netflix series Ratched, star and producer Sarah Paulson announced on Instagram.

"The story of Rosanna Arquette is a triumphant one- but it's also disturbing," Paulson said on Monday alongside a photo of Arquette. Paulson said she wanted to help Arquette after learning that she was having trouble landing roles after speaking out against disgraed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

"I am producing a new Netflix show, Ratched, with Ryan Murphy- and we decided this could not stand," Paulson said. "So there will be a multi-episode arc for this extraordinary actress. Ratched starts shooting Wednesday and I say with great pride- welcome to our family, Rosanna."

"I am thrilled to be in a position, due to the empowerment of my friend and collaborator, Ryan Murphy, not to just act in a piece, but hire the talent showcased in it, as well," Paulson concluded.

Ratched, which Murphy of American Horror Story fame is executive producing, is a prequel series to 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and will follow the villainous Nurse Ratched as she becomes a killer.

Paulson will be starring as the title character, who was first portrayed by Louise Fletcher in the original film. Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, and Corey Stoll are also set to star.

Ratched has received a two-season, 18-episode order from Netflix.