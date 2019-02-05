Trending Stories

Hannah Gadsby to take new show 'Douglas' on tour
Kristoff St. John of 'Young and the Restless' dead at 52
Oscars 2019: Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson among presenters
Model Lily Aldridge gives birth to second child, a son
Rob Delaney celebrates 17 years sober following son's death

Photo Gallery

 
Alfonso Cuaron wins at 71st Directors Guild of America awards

Latest News

Farmers celebrate China's plan to buy 5M tons of soybeans
Prolonged sitting, watching TV may increase colorectal cancer risk
Report: Giants' Eli Manning, wife have baby boy hours after Super Bowl
Butcher opens sausage-themed hotel in German town
Michael B. Jordan signs first-look TV deal with Amazon
 
