'True Lies' star Tom Arnold files for fourth divorce

Tom Arnold is taking legal action to end his marriage to wife Ashley Groussman. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- True Lies star Tom Arnold is headed for his fourth divorce.

Us Weekly confirmed the 59-year-old actor filed for divorce from wife Ashley Groussman Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Arnold cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of his split from Groussman after nine years of marriage. He did not list an official date of separation.

In addition, Entertainment Tonight said Arnold requested joint legal and physical custody of his two children, 5-year-old son Jax and 3-year-old daughter Quinn, with Groussman. A court will decide the division of the couple's community assets.

Arnold had announced his split from Groussman in a statement to People in January.

"It's the right thing," the star said. "We tried to make it work. It wasn't a big dramatic thing. It wasn't all of a sudden. We definitely grew apart. It's been a rough couple of years."

"Because I'm a father, I genuinely have the best life I've ever had and I'm so grateful to Ashley because I would not be a father if not for her," he added. "We had many good years together."

Arnold was previously married to Roseanne Barr, Julie Lynn Champnella and Shelby Roos. He played Albert "Gib" Gibson in True Lies and also appeared in Cradle 2 the Grave and Madea's Witness Protection.