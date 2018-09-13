Daniel Radcliffe waves during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,565th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on November 12, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Daniel Radcliffe arrives at the "Now You See Me 2" world premiere on June 6, 2016 in New York City. File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | License Photo

Daniel Radcliffe appeared on Wednesday's edition of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- British actor Daniel Radcliffe appeared on Wednesday's edition of The Tonight Show where host Jimmy Fallon shared jokes that have been made about him online.

Radcliffe, 29, admitted he is aware there are Internet memes of him as his most famous character Harry Potter, but he insisted, "I don't seek them out."

He then agreed to look at some of the memes Fallon had prepared.

"Yeah, please, I feel like I should be educated," Radcliffe said.

One photo showed a dog wearing Harry's signature glasses, tie and robe. It was captioned, "Hairy Pugger."

Another meme included a picture of him with the message: "If you're havin' Quidditch problems, I feel bad for you son. I got 99 problems but a snitch ain't one," a nod to the sport played in the Wizarding World.

One photo of him with his mouth wide open said: "Ron, hold on! Are those shoes on sale?"

Radcliffe can now be seen on Broadway in the comedy The Lifespan of a Fact, opposite Bobby Cannavale and Cherry Jones.