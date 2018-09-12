Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez is going to be a first-time mom.

The 23-year-old television personality said in an interview with Pure Wow published Wednesday that it's "a dream come true" to be having a baby with boyfriend Grayston Leonard.

"It's the one thing that I've known with certainty for so long. I've gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I've always felt sure that I want to be a mom," she said.

Martinez is 20 weeks pregnant and due to give birth in January 2019. She said she surprised to learn she was expecting three months into her relationship with Leonard, whom she started dating in February.

"I was in disbelief and thought, 'Is this really happening?'" the star recalled. "I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive."

Martinez also shared the news in a video Wednesday on YouTube.

"Everyone was wondering if I was going to do Bachelor in Paradise," the star said. "I had already said no, but it was still kind of crazy that I had this secret: not only do I have a boyfriend, I also now have a kid on the way."

"The first thing I felt when I saw the positive was pure shock," she said. "The first thing I did was pick up the phone and call Grayston."

Martinez competed for Arie Luyendyk, Jr.'s affections in The Bachelor Season 22. Luyendyk got engaged to Lauren Burnham on the After the Final Rose special after ending his engagement to Becca Kufrin in the season finale.