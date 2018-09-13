Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise stars Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper have split following allegations that Cooper was having an affair.

Kimball, who was seen getting engaged to Cooper on Tuesday's Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 finale, confirmed the split on Instagram Wednesday.

"I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this," Kimball said alongside a black and white photo of himself as part of a lengthy statement.

"It's dropped me. Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy. I'll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to, if you've reached out to me, allow me time. Thank you to those that have," he continued.

The cheating allegations stem from a report that appeared on Reality Steve Tuesday that included graphic text messages that Cooper shared with an unidentified man. Cooper is also alleged to have said her relationship with Kimball is fake.

Cooper on Instagram Wednesday, denied the allegations and called the text messages fake. "I want to start by saying those texts were completely fabricated, and I never sent them to anyone. I did not cheat on Jordan, and I have nothing to hide," she said alongside a selfie.

"I have been extremely open and vulnerable throughout this whole process. I was looking for love, and I found it. I was excited to share this journey with all of you. I am hurt by these fake texts, and that anyone would believe this story so quickly without proof. I have an attorney helping me investigate this hurtful and fraudulent attack on my character. We are evaluating all legal remedies available to punish those responsible," Cooper continued.

Kimball also recently appeared on Reality Steve's podcast where he discussed the split and the text messages.

"It's too close to home," Kimball said. "The structure of the speaking and the facts that this gentlemen has about her, it's scary."

"It gives me chills," he added.

Kimball originally hails from The Bachelorette Season 14 featuring Becca Kufrin and Cooper is from The Bachelor Season 22 featuring Arie Luyendyk.