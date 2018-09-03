Anna Friel to star in ITV thriller 'Deep Water'

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Anna Friel, Sinead Keenan and Kate Riverty have signed up for roles in ITV's six-part thriller Deep Water.

The show is based on Paula Daly's Windermere novels and follows the lives of three women. Anna Symon -- whose credits include Indian Summers and The Wilsons -- penned the screenplay.

"Like all of us, they seek to do their best for their families, but face tough choices with difficult, and often messy repercussions. The women are connected by the school gates, each with children around the same age," a press release said of the miniseries' heroines.

Principal photography is to begin this week in England's Lake District, the British network said Monday.

"Anna has cleverly woven together two of Paula's brilliant novels, to create a wonderful modern and layered series. It's about three very different women on their own incredible and often shocking journeys, whose lives connect at the school gates. It's funny, sexy, truthful and often outrageous, and should have the audience asking what they would do to hold their own family together. I am delighted to be working with Kudos on this great new series for ITV," said the network's head of drama, Polly Hill, in a statement.