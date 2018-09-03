McKenna Grace arrives for the world premiere of "I, Tonya" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 8, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Timothy Hutton attends the world premiere of "All The Money in the World" in Beverly Hills on December 18, 2017. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Carla Gugino's "The Haunting of Hill House" is to debut on Netflix Oct. 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The 10-part family drama/thriller The Haunting of Hill House is to debut on Netflix on Oct. 12.

The contemporary adaptation of Shirley Jackson's classic novel will star Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson, McKenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Violet McGraw and Julian Hilliard.

"The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country," Netflix said in a synopsis. "Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past -- some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House."

The show was created, directed and executive-produced by Mike Flanagan, whose credits include Hush, Oculus and Gerald's Game.

Jackson's story was previously adapted as films called The Haunting in 1963 and 1999.