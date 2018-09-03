The new star of "The Bachelor" -- a dating competition show hosted by Chris Harrison -- is to be announced Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- ABC said it will reveal the new star of The Bachelor on Good Morning America this week.

"TUESDAY: The new @BachelorABC will be revealed LIVE on @GMA! Who will it be and what will he say in his first interview as the new Bachelor? Don't miss him on Tuesday!" the GMA Twitter feed said Friday.

The dating competition show is going into its 23rd season. Chris Harrison is the show's host.

Season 2 saw Arie Luyendyk propose to Becca Kufrin in its finale. The couple later broke up and Luyendyk got engaged to runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Their wedding date is set for Jan. 12.