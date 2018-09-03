Charlotte Riley, Ben Chaplin to star in newspaper drama 'Press'

Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy arrive at the 88th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 28, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

English actress Charlotte Riley is to star in the BBC drama "Press." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Charlotte Riley, Ben Chaplin and David Suchet are to star in the British newspaper drama Press.

The cast for the BBC series will also include Priyanga Burford, Paapa Essiedu, Shane Zaza, Ellie Kendrick and Brendan Cowell. No premiere date has been announced yet.

"Set in the fast-paced and challenging environment of the British newspaper industry, Press will immerse viewers in the personal lives and the constant professional dilemmas facing its characters," a Monday press release said. "The series follows their lives as they attempt to balance work and play, ambition and integrity, amid the never-ending pressure of the 24-hour global news cycle and an industry in turmoil."

The British broadcaster also recently announced it is working on a TV movie called Doing Money, which stars Allen Leech and Anca Dumitra, and focuses on contemporary sex trafficking.

Another highlight of the network's upcoming programming slate will be a music and interview special featuring U.S. pop star Arian Grande. It is being taped Friday.