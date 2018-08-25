Ashley Graham arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Supermodel Christie Brinkley has signed up as a judge for the competition series American Beauty Star.

Hosted by Ashley Graham, Season 2 of the Lifetime program is now taping in Atlanta.

Joining Brinkley on the judges' panel are Hearst Magazines chief beauty director Leah Wyar and celebrity fashion and beauty photographer Yu Tsai.

"Debuting in 2019, American Beauty Star Season 2 will consist of 13 episodes, leading to an explosive live season finale event. Viewers from across the country will be able to vote for their favorite (hair and makeup) artist to help determine who will be the next American Beauty Star," a press release said.