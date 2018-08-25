Katey Sagal, Courteney Cox set for 'Shameless' Season 9 roles

Cast member and director William H. Macy attends the premiere of "Krystal" in Los Angeles on April 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Courteney Cox arrives for American Film Institute's 46th annual Life Achievement Award tribute gala to actor George Clooney in Los Angeles on June 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Sons of Anarchy alum Katey Sagal and Friends icon Courteney Cox have landed roles on the Showtime comedy Shameless for Season 9.

Variety said Sagal will play a psychiatric patient and love interest for William H. Macy's Frank, while Cox will play an alcoholic actress who hires Jeremy Allen White's Lip as her sober companion.

The Chicago-set show about the dysfunctional Gallagher family is to return Sept. 9. It co-stars Emmy Rossum, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Richard Flood and Christian Isaiah.

"Political fervor hits the South Side and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. Frank sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man," a press release noted. "Fiona tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon. Lip distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie's niece, Xan. Ian faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn. Debbie fights for equal pay and combats harassment; and her efforts lead her to an unexpected realization. Carl sets his sights on West Point and prepares himself for cadet life. Liam must develop a new skillset to survive outside of his cushy private school walls."

Macy is a current Emmy nominee for Best Actor in a Comedy for his work in Shameless.

Sagal is also known for her performance in the long-running sitcom Married... with Children and Cox starred on the comedy series Cougar Town.