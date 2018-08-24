Malcolm Barrett arrives on the carpet the 2016 NBCUNIVERSAL Upfront on May 16, 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Abigail Spencer's "Timeless" will get a 2-hour series capper in December. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The writing team of NBC's twice-canceled sci-fi series Timeless say the show's 2-hour finale is slated to air in December.

"@NBC and @SPTV have approved stories for 2 Hour Event @NBCTimeless finale to air in December," the scribes said on their verified Twitter feed Thursday.

"Both hours will be directed by John Showalter (director "The Capture of Benedict Arnold", "The Murder of Jesse James", "Hollywoodland" and "The General"). Shooting will begin in October," another post said.

"We can't wait to take all you #ClockBlockers on this incredible journey. We're getting to make these two hours because of you. Thanks!" they added.

Starring Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter and Malcolm Barrett, the time-travel series debuted in 2016 and was canceled after one season. Its small but loyal fan-base rallied for a renewal and NBC reversed its decision, bringing it back for a second season, which wrapped in May.

In June, the network said it had canceled it again. Last month, producers said the show would get a series-capping, 2-hour event.