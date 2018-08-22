Kathryn Hahn to star in HBO's 'Mrs. Fletcher' comedy

Tom Perrotta arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of HBO's "The Leftovers" in New York City on June 23, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kathryn Hahn is to star in HBO's "Mrs. Fletcher." File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Transparent alum Kathryn Hahn and Seal Team actor Jackson White are to star in HBO's adaptation of Tom Perrotta's novel Mrs. Fletcher.

"Mrs. Fletcher is a dual coming-of-age story, exploring the impact of Internet porn and social media on the lives of an empty nest mother and her college freshman son," the cable network said in a press release announcing the comedy Tuesday.

Little Children and The Leftovers scribe Perrotta wrote and is executived producing Mrs. Fletcher, while Enough Said filmmaker Nicole Holofcener is executive producing and will direct it.

Also starring in the series are Casey Wilson, Owen Teague amd Jen Richards.