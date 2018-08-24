Poppy Montgomery to star in ABC action-drama 'Reef Break'

Poppy Montgomery arrives for the Broadcasting & Cable 21st annual Hall of Fame Awards in New York on October 26, 2011. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Without a Trace and Unforgettable alum Poppy Montgomery is to play a thief-turned-fixer for the governor of a Pacific Island paradise in ABC's new action-drama Reef Break.

"We're thrilled to add this new series fronted by Poppy Montgomery to our summer 2019 slate. It's an exhilarating and suspenseful ride set against some of the most beautiful locations," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement Thursday.

The network has ordered 13 episodes of Reef Break.

"I could not be more proud or excited to be working with this extraordinary group on this incredible show! @abcnetwork @m6officiel #abcstudios #abcstudiosInternational @kelilee7 @post109inc @channers314 @patrickmoran1 @ruthannesecunda22 @pegdonegan @abcpublicity @abcstudiosuk @abc_studios #pinchme #reefbreak #summer2019 WAAAAAHOOOOOO!!!!!" Montgomery wrote on Instagram.

The actress came up with the idea for the series and will serve as executive producer. Ken Sanzel will produce, write and run the show.