Kim Dickens lands role in Showtime pilot 'Queen Fur'

Cast member Michael Mosley attends the premiere of the comedy "Hot Pursuit" in Los Angeles on April 30, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kim Dickens is to star in a Showtime pilot called "Queen Fur." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Former Fear the Walking Dead and Deadwood actress Kim Dickens is to star in Showtime's hour-long drama pilot Queen Fur.

"Queen Fur is set in a small town in Central Florida -- a place where beauty pageants, gun culture, Cuban revolutionaries and Southern hospitality co-exist and collide," a press release from the cable network said Wednesday. "At the center of it all is Macy Dunleavy -- a curvy, sexy, unapologetic high school dropout who is finding her womanhood and is ready to seize a big opportunity."

Some Freaks actress Lily Mae Harrington will play Macy and Dickens is to portray her mom. The show's ensemble will also include Michael Mosley, Jon Foster, Joshua Mikel, Keith Machekanyanga and Spencer Howell.

Eileen Myers wrote and executive produced the pilot, which Sian Heder will direct.

Dickens' warrior matriarch character Madison was killed off of Fear the Walking Dead after four seasons in June.

In late July, Dickens was confirmed as a returning cast member for an upcoming Deadwood revival.