Ezekiel embraces Carol in 'Walking Dead' Season 9 photo

Andrew Lincoln as Rick, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Norman Reedus as Daryl, Khary Payton as Ezekiel and Melissa McBride as Carol appear in a scene from "The Walking Dead" Season 9. Photo by Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, who play Rick and Michonne, appear in a scene from Season 9 of "The Walking Dead." Photo by Jackson Lee Davis courtesy/AMC

Melissa McBride and Khary Payton, who play Carol and Ezekiel, appear in a scene from Season 9 of "The Walking Dead." Photo by Jackson Lee Davis courtesy/AMC

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- AMC has offered a glimpse of Season 9 of its zombie-apocalypse drama The Walking Dead with a series of new photos and video.

One picture shows Carol smiling as she holds King Ezekiel's hand and gazes into his eyes, while his other hand rests on her lower back. The characters have flirted for several seasons, but had never publicly declared their affection for each other.

Another Season 9 image features Rick, Michonne and Tara riding horses, with Father Gabriel and Maggie in carriages behind them. A third photo captures Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Carol and Ezekiel as they struggle to hold a horse buggy with ropes on the inside stairs of a mansion.

Melissa McBride plays Carol, Khary Payton plays Ezekiel, Andrew Lincoln plays Rick, Norman Reedus plays Daryl, Danai Gurira plays Michonne, Seth Gilliam plays Gabriel, Lauren Cohan plays Maggie and Alanna Masterson plays Tara.

"Sometimes the old ways are the best ways," a message accompanying a brief video on The Walking Dead Twitter feed said Thursday.

The clip shows Rick and Michonne riding horses down a city street, clubbing zombies.

Season 9 is to premiere Oct. 7.

Lincoln confirmed last month that he is leaving the show this season.