Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Australian model and actress Ruby Rose will play Batwoman in The CW's Arrowverse crossover event.

The casting news for the December television stunt was announced Tuesday on the Arrow Twitter feed.

The Hollywood Reporter said writer-producer Greg Berlanti -- who shepherds all of the network's DC Comics shows -- is also working on a series that would focus on the lesbian superheroine.

Rose, 32, is best known for her work on Netflix's Orange is the New Black. She will be seen starting Friday in the deep-sea adventure film The Meg. The CW's DC lineup includes Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning.