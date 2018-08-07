Claire Danes arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mandy Patinkin holds a replica plaque during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,629th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on January 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Showtime said Season 8 of Homeland will be the last for the global thriller starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin.

Production on the final 12 episodes of the show is to begin early next year. The eighth season is scheduled to premiere in June.

"Homeland has been a game-changing series for Showtime, as provocative about the world we live in as it is prescient," David Nevins, president and chief executive officer of Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement Monday.

He added: "This project, arriving right at the beginning of my Showtime tenure thanks to Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and brought to life by a remarkable cast led by Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, is a richly written character study that is now ready for its natural conclusion. Viewers will be rewarded by the way Alex brings Homeland home."

Patinkin is up for a Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Emmy for his work on the show.

The cable network announced last month that it is wrapping up another long-running show -- The Affair -- with its upcoming fifth season.