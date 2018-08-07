Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Showtime said Season 8 of Homeland will be the last for the global thriller starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin.
Production on the final 12 episodes of the show is to begin early next year. The eighth season is scheduled to premiere in June.
"Homeland has been a game-changing series for Showtime, as provocative about the world we live in as it is prescient," David Nevins, president and chief executive officer of Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement Monday.
He added: "This project, arriving right at the beginning of my Showtime tenure thanks to Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and brought to life by a remarkable cast led by Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, is a richly written character study that is now ready for its natural conclusion. Viewers will be rewarded by the way Alex brings Homeland home."
Patinkin is up for a Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Emmy for his work on the show.
The cable network announced last month that it is wrapping up another long-running show -- The Affair -- with its upcoming fifth season.
The final mission starts June 2019. #Homeland #Showtime pic.twitter.com/6xGM4LCM50- Homeland (@SHO_Homeland) August 6, 2018