Jim Carrey plays children's TV host with anger issues in 'Kidding' trailer

Cast member Judy Greer attends the premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in Los Angeles on June 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Catherine Keener, the voice of Evelyn Deavor in "Incredibles 2," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on June 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

American actor Jim Carrey will be seen in the Showtime series "Kidding," starting Sept. 9. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Showtime has released its first, full-length trailer for Jim Carrey's upcoming dramedy series Kidding.

The nearly 3-minute preview features Carrey as Jeff, the beloved star of a children's television program, who is in the midst of an emotional crisis even as he tapes his show and visits sick kids in the hospital.

The clip shows Jeff screaming an expletive and slamming his hand down on a restaurant table.

"I have a tremendous amount of pent-up anger inside of me," he tells his dinner date.

Co-starring Frank Langella, Catherine Keener, Justin Kirk and Judy Greer, Kidding is scheduled to premiere Sept. 9. The project reunited Carrey with director-producer Michel Gondry, with whom he collaborated on the 2004 movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.