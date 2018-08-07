Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Evangeline Lilly, Karlie Kloss
Charlotte Rae, 'The Facts of Life' star dead at 92
CBS looking to 'figure out a way' to revive 'Code Black'
Famous birthdays for Aug. 6: Vera Farmiga, M. Night Shyamalan
'Murphy Brown' revival to tackle Trump presidency, #MeToo

Photo Gallery

 
Happy birthday 'Harry Potter:' The cast through the years

Latest News

Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Charlize Theron, David Duchovny
On This Day: U.S. embassy bombings kill 224
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018
Jerry O'Connell says there's 'no way' he'd ever try to be a real cop
[HOLD] Activist: Glimpses of South Korea life threaten Kim regime
 
Back to Article
/