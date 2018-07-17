'Bachelor in Paradise': Colton Underwood joins Season 5

July 17 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 will feature Colton Underwood.

The 26-year-old NFL free agent joined the ABC reality competition following his elimination on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette Season 14.

The Bachelorette confirmed the news on its official Twitter account, writing, "Welcome to Paradise, Colton! Someone's waiting for you there." The show posted a video of Colton that transitioned to his ex flame, Tia Booth.

"There's still feelings there. But I don't know if he has them for me," Booth says in the video.

Underwood and Booth had a fling in January prior to Underwood's appearance on The Bachelorette. Season 14 star Becca Kufrin eliminated Underwood after Booth shared her lingering feelings for the football player.

"I don't know if we can completely say my future with Becca was ended 100 percent on Tia," Underwood said on Monday's episode of The Ben & Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast.

"I'm sure that that was a heavy portion of why my future with Becca was ended, so yeah, of course I was sad. I was disappointed, I was frustrated," he added.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 will also feature Chris Randone, Connor Obrochta, Jordan Kimball, David Ravitz, Kevin Wendt, Bibiana Julian and other stars. The season will premiere Aug. 7.