Eli Roth files for divorce from Lorenza Izzo

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 17, 2018 at 9:25 AM
July 17 (UPI) -- Eli Roth is headed for divorce.

The 46-year-old director filed for divorce from wife and actress Lorenza Izzo Monday in Los Angeles after three of marriage, according to TMZ.

Roth confirmed the split in a joint statement Monday on Instagram. He explained he and Izzo were separating so they don't "kill each other."

"It is with deep love and respect that we are choosing to separate as a couple," the director wrote. "We've had an incredible journey together, we love each other very much, and will remain the best of friends. We are grateful for six wonderful years together but have decided to go our separate ways to have the most fulfilled, joyous lives we can."

"We wish to continue working together creatively and are ultimately separating so we don't [expletive] kill each other," he added.

Roth and Izzo met on the set of Roth's movie The Green Inferno, which starred Izzo as Justine. Izzo later starred in Roth's film Knock Knock, and will play Mrs. Barnavelt in his upcoming adaptation of The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

Topics: Eli Roth
