Cardi B, Offset cozy up during doctor's visit with daughter

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 17, 2018 at 10:23 AM
July 17 (UPI) -- New parents Cardi B and Offset cozied up during a visit to the doctor's office with their daughter.

The 25-year-old rapper and Offset, a member of the rap group Migos, shared a sweet moment Monday during a checkup for baby Kulture Kiari.

Cardi B posted a photo of Offset pulling her into his chest for a hug. The pair have yet to share a first picture of their daughter.

"Doctors visit with mom & Dad," Cardi B captioned the post, adding pink bow and flower emojis and her baby girl's initial.

Doctors visit with mom & Dad🎀🌸K

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Cardi B later said on Instagram Stories that she was ready for some rest.

"I'm finally going to take a nap," she wrote, adding weary face and peace sign emojis.

Cardi B and Offset welcomed Kulture on July 10. Cardi B thanked friends and fans for their well-wishes in an Instagram post over the weekend.

"Thank you everybody for the congrats we really appreciated," she wrote. "Thank you to family and friends that's been hitting me up and checking on me. It's been a little hard for me to reply back because this mommy job requires full day, all day, all night attention. I love you guys. Thanking all my fans as well for the love and support."

Cardi B had confirmed her pregnancy during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in April. She confirmed in June that she secretly married Offset in September 2017 prior to their very public engagement.

Topics: Cardi B
