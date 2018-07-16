Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham cozy up in engagement photos

July 16 (UPI) -- Arie Luyendyk, Jr., and Lauren Burnham got close during their engagement photos session.

The 36-year-old reality star and 26-year-old television personality shared photos from the shoot Saturday on Instagram ahead of their wedding.

Luyendyk posted a picture of himself embracing Burnham in an open field. The snapshots were taken by photographer Jennifer Perkins.

"One step closer to the wedding :) This is what life is all about, sharing these amazing moments with her. Under 6 months until the big day! #engagement photos @griffithimaging," Luyendyk captioned the post.

Burnham shared a photo of Luyendyk kissing her on the forehead in the same field.

"It's now just under six months till I marry this sweet man. He's been the biggest blessing in my life every single day. #truelovewins," she wrote.

Luyendyk proposed to Burnham during The Bachelor Season 22 "After the Final Rose" special after ending his engagement to Becca Kufrin during the season finale. The couple will marry in Hawaii in January 2019.

"It's not your typical beach wedding. It's so pretty,," Luyendyk told The View in May. "It's a private wedding, so not on TV."

"I think if we were able to get married tomorrow, we would," Burnham added. "We're just really happy with each other and we vibe well together. We're best friends, so we're just ready for that next step."