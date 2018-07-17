Madonna posts rare photo with all six kids

July 17 (UPI) -- Madonna is giving fans a rare glimpse of all six of her children.

The 59-year-old singer shared a family portrait Monday during her trip to Malawi with 21-year-old daughter Lourdes, 17-year-old son Rocco, 12-year-old son David, 12-year-old daughter Mercy and 5-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

Madonna brought her kids to visit the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care in Blantyre, Malawi, which they helped open in 2017. The photo shows the group standing in front of a painted mural.

"Tree of Life..... Mercy James Pediatric Hospital! One Year Later! #everythingislove #malawi artwork by @jacarandaschoolfororphans," Madonna captioned the post.

Madonna is parent to Lourdes with Carlos Leon and to Rocco with Guy Ritchie, and adopted David, Mercy, Estere and Stella from Malawi. She said in an interview with People in September that the country has become "a second home."

"I love when my kids are in Africa," the star told the magazine. "Their selfless behavior, compared to the normal complaining in the privileged world we live in, is great to see."

Madonna helped found the hospital through her charity Raising Malawi. The organization has also helped build 10 schools in the area.