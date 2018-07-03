'Bachelor in Paradise': Chris Randone, Connor Obrochta join Season 5

July 3 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 will feature Chris Randone and Connor Obrochta.

The pair joined the ABC reality competition following their elimination on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette Season 14, according to People.

Bachelor in Paradise confirmed the news Monday on its official Twitter account.

"We've got two tickets to Paradise...Chris and Connor will continue their journey for love on #BachelorInParadise!" the show wrote.

We've got two tickets to Paradise...Chris and Connor will continue their journey for love on #BachelorInParadise! pic.twitter.com/ChaScX095T — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 3, 2018

Randone, a sales trainer, and Obrochta, a fitness coach, were axed from The Bachelorette after they failed to impress Becca Kufrin during a debate challenge. Kufrin took issue with Randone calling Lincoln Adim names.

"Both Lincoln and Chris say that they're here for me, but the way that they handled themselves around me and during this debate is stupid drama that would not be happening in front of all of these people," Kufrin said on the show.

Randone and Obrochta join several previously announced contestants from Season 14, including Jordan Kimball and David Ravitz. Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 will also feature Kevin Wendt, Bibiana Julian and other stars.