'How to Get Away with Murder' star Karla Souza introduces daughter

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  April 20, 2018 at 9:19 AM
April 20 (UPI) -- How to Get Away with Murder star Karla Souza is a first-time mom.

The 32-year-old actress introduced daughter Gianna in an Instagram post Thursday after welcoming the infant with husband Marshall Trenkmann.

"So I have something to share with you guys," she teased before sharing a photo of herself with Gianna.

"God blessed us," she captioned the picture.

God blessed us 🙏🏻 Dios nos bendijo.

A post shared by KARLA SOUZA (@karlasouza) on

Souza said in a series of posts on Instagram Stories that the "last nine months have been nothing short of a miracle."

"We welcome our healthy baby girl Gianna, and we couldn't feel more blessed in this moment," the star wrote.

Karla Souza welcomed a baby girl with husband Marshall Trenkmann. Photo by Karla Souza/Instagram Stories

Souza kept the entirety of her pregnancy secret, although Us Weekly reported fans suspected the actress was expecting after she was spotted covering her stomach while filming. Souza and Trenkmann married in May 2014.

Souza plays Laurel Castillo on How to Get Away with Murder, which completed a fourth season on ABC in March. The series co-stars Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee and Aja Naomi King.

