Paula Patton steps out with new boyfriend in New York

April 19 (UPI) -- Paula Patton appears to have a new man in her life.

The 42-year-old actress was spotted holding hands with realtor Zach Quittman during an outing Wednesday in New York, according to Page Six.

Patton had mentioned her new relationship while promoting her movie Traffik in an interview Monday with Extra.

"I have a boyfriend now. I haven't called anybody a boyfriend. He's my boyfriend!" the star gushed.

Patton said she's been dating Quittman a month but already has strong feelings for the realtor.

"When you know, you know," the actress explained. "I love him."

"If you have a kid and you have a basketball game, look at the daddies," she advised. "It's kind of a suburban romance. He's got kids, I got a kid. It's one of those!"

Patton and Quittman drew criticism Wednesday following reports Quittman is married. The realtor told People he is legally married but separated from his estranged wife.

"We were totally separated before I moved on," Quittman said.

"Obviously there's three sides to every story and I'm not pointing the finger or saying anyone's wrong, but we were definitely separated before I moved on," he added.

Patton was previously married to Robin Thicke, and shares 8-year-old son Julian Fuego with the singer. She and Thicke split in 2014 after eight years of marriage and 21 years together following reports the "Blurred Lines" singer cheated.